Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.20

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as low as $1.12. Mobivity shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 16,185 shares trading hands.

Mobivity Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content.

