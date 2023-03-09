MOBOX (MBOX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $88.45 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, MOBOX has traded 7% lower against the dollar. MOBOX has a market cap of $88.45 million and $10.09 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBOX token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002224 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX launched on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,529,415 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.

MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

MOBOX Token Trading

