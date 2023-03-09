MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $270.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $320.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.78.

MongoDB Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $228.70 on Thursday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $471.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,754.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,125,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,007. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in MongoDB by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

