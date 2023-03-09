MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $280.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.61% from the stock’s previous close.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.26.

MongoDB stock traded down $19.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.57. 7,918,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $471.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.38.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $8,314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,548,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $8,314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,169 shares of company stock worth $22,836,007. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,029,000 after acquiring an additional 24,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,623,000 after acquiring an additional 62,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,313,000 after acquiring an additional 118,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

