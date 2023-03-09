MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $230.00. The stock had previously closed at $228.70, but opened at $203.85. MongoDB shares last traded at $213.41, with a volume of 1,804,931 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDB. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MongoDB from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.22.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,457.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at $38,045,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,169 shares of company stock worth $22,836,007. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

