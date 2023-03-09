Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEG. Bank of America upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

NYSE MEG traded down $3.13 on Thursday, reaching $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 207,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,063. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.72. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

In other news, Director J Thomas Presby bought 5,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,584,965.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $32,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 693,317 shares in the company, valued at $37,466,850.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,617. Insiders own 11.00% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

