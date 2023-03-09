Moonbeam Market Cap Reaches $225.35 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $225.35 million and $6.58 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00070757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00050333 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00023722 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000940 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 585,550,358 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

