Morgan Stanley Cuts Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target to $5.25

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $5.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.21.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PGRE traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.94. 2,840,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Paramount Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 311,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,304.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Group

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.