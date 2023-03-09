Morgan Stanley Lowers Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $94.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.94.

Centene Stock Down 2.0 %

Centene stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.54. 3,597,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.21. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Centene will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Stories

