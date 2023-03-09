Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,620 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.18, for a total value of $1,785,891.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,514,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,485,644.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of MORN traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.12. The stock had a trading volume of 100,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,003. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.10 and a 52 week high of $293.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.73 and a beta of 1.19.
Separately, Redburn Partners downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
