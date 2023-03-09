MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $4.06

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $3.95. MorphoSys shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 23,181 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from €16.00 ($17.02) to €12.00 ($12.77) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

MorphoSys Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys

About MorphoSys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOR. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the third quarter worth about $344,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys in the third quarter valued at about $931,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,056,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

