Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Stock Price Up 48.2%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 48.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.26. 5,964,699 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11,419% from the average session volume of 51,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24.

Institutional Trading of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPO LLC increased its position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 89.4% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 152,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 71,784 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 39.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 280.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 36,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

