MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Shares Up 4.7%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. 11,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 89,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

MSP Recovery Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.