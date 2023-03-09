Murchinson Ltd. Acquires Shares of 50,000 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. Columbia Banking System makes up 0.4% of Murchinson Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.06% of Columbia Banking System as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,270,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,595,000 after acquiring an additional 150,376 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 57.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 550,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after acquiring an additional 200,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 448,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,365,000 after acquiring an additional 168,751 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded down $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $25.40. 1,312,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,817. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

