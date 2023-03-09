Murchinson Ltd. Buys 2,000 Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Murchinson Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries comprises approximately 1.5% of Murchinson Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TARO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 154.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 270.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 308.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TARO traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,579. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.68). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

