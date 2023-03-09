Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Acquires 35,000 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $536,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,673,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,837,560.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 60,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $923,400.00.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Donegal Group stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.70. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,319.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 689.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 77,579 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 203,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 72,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 53,603 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 92.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 49,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGICA. StockNews.com lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

