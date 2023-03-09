Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director Acquires $10,535.00 in Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) Director Yvette Dapremont Bright purchased 500 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $10,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,432.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Myers Industries Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $770.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $23.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Myers Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Myers Industries by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Myers Industries by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Myers Industries by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

