Nano Price Tops $0.84 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. Nano has a total market cap of $112.57 million and $1.52 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00003883 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,758.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.46 or 0.00388207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015477 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.20 or 0.00699573 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00085334 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.02 or 0.00542478 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.