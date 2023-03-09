NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Gregory Norden Purchases 12,500 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) Director Gregory Norden bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,192. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NSTG opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NanoString Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,057,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 28.4% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,602,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,774,000 after buying an additional 1,018,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3,642.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 935,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after buying an additional 910,681 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,258,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 751,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 481.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 627,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 519,443 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.