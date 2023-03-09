NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Gregory Norden Purchases 12,500 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) Director Gregory Norden bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,192. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NanoString Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NSTG opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.
About NanoString Technologies
NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.
