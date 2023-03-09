Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $64.74 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.74.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $839,614. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 83.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Nasdaq by 838.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

See Also

