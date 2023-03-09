National Bankshares Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$68.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ATD. CSFB set a C$65.00 target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.31.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.3 %

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$64.92. The stock had a trading volume of 455,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,409. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.52. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$47.20 and a twelve month high of C$65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of C$64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

