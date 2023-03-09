Navcoin Price Tops $0.0899 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 57% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $6.78 million and $19,410.99 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0899 or 0.00000443 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 89.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00190238 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00092602 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00065431 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00055636 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005077 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000878 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,663,561 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.