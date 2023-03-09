NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.63 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $106.60 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00008620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00070548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00049918 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00023538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000940 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001600 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.93878573 USD and is down -5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 222 active market(s) with $90,302,840.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

