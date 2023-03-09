Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.41. Approximately 3,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 10,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.
Nedbank Group Stock Down 3.3 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36.
Nedbank Group Company Profile
Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking, Wealth, Centre, and Africa Regions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking, and market solutions.
