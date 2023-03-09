Neil A. Schrimsher Sells 21,526 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AIT opened at $141.93 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $149.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

