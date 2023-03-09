Neil Boehm Sells 1,242 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gentex Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Gentex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gentex by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Gentex by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading

