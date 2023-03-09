Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.51

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.51 and traded as high as $18.48. Neogen shares last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 1,165,579 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Neogen from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Neogen Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.88 million. Analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $44,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,412.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the second quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

