Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,747 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 4.2% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $10.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $300.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,248,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877,828. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.25 and its 200-day moving average is $289.10. The company has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $396.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

