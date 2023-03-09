Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Trading Down 5.6%

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28. 6,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 13,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWITY. Barclays lowered shares of Network International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Network International from GBX 450 ($5.41) to GBX 420 ($5.05) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Network International alerts:

Network International Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.