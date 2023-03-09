NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) Shares Up 2.8%

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. 15,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 10,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

NEXGEL Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NEXGEL

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NEXGEL stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of NEXGEL as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEXGEL Company Profile

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

