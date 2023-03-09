Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) COO Thomas Carter Sells 1,400 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

On Friday, December 9th, Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $1,831,800.00.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $171.63 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.01 and a 52 week high of $217.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.26.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.