Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sean Compton Sells 2,500 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total transaction of $439,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $171.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.26. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.01 and a 12 month high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeno Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 130,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 340.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

