Next Fuel (OTCMKTS:NXFI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Next Fuel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXFI – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Next Fuel shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.
Next Fuel Stock Performance
About Next Fuel
Next Fuel, Inc provides water consulting, filtration technology, and services to the oil and gas industry, as well as other industrial water users in agriculture and food processing in the United States. The company offers low energy input pervaporation technology to clean up water used in oil and natural gas production, including Frack drilling; carbon dioxide to product technology that targets the emerging market of carbon footprint elimination; and disc filtration technology to remove high concentrations of suspended solids with particle sizes ranging from 200 microns to 5 microns in size.
