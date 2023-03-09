NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.82. 2,141,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,543,083. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day moving average is $80.93. The stock has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

