Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $32.72 on Monday. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $34.85.

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

