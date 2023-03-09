Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nextracker’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NXT opened at $32.72 on Monday. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

