Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Trading Up 3.9%

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.71. Approximately 263,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,450,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

