Nexum (NEXM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $829.00 Million

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $278,985.38 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nexum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00429927 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,252.53 or 0.29060219 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Nexum

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.