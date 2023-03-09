NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.75

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 31274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.
NIPPON STL & SU/S Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
About NIPPON STL & SU/S
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.
