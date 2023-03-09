NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,788,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136,433 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.69% of NiSource worth $70,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 447,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

NiSource Stock Up 1.4 %

NI stock opened at $27.70 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.28.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

