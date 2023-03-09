Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.42

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $46.42, with a volume of 21 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup lowered Nissan Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Nissan Chemical Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.27.
Nissan Chemical Company Profile
Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.
