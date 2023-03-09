nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Up 3.5%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.65. 59,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 226,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on nLIGHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $519.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 55,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in nLIGHT by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 278,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in nLIGHT by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 37,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in nLIGHT by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in nLIGHT by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

