nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Up 3.5%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.65. 59,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 226,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on nLIGHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
nLIGHT Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $519.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On nLIGHT
nLIGHT Company Profile
nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.
