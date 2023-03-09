Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Announces Earnings Results

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $136.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.98 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.
Noodles & Company Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $5.96 on Thursday. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.34 million, a PE ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.47.
In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 6,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $31,734.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,021,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,756.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
