Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Announces Earnings Results

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $136.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.98 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Noodles & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $5.96 on Thursday. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.34 million, a PE ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 6,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $31,734.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,021,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,756.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

About Noodles & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Soviero Asset Management LP increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 224,511 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 245.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 158,505 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,409,000 after acquiring an additional 131,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 219.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 121,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 83,344 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

