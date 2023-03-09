Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Noodles & Company also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.10-0.20 EPS.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $136.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.98 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Noodles & Company

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 61,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $308,070.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 970,227 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,028.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 224,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the third quarter valued at $983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 245.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 158,505 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,409,000 after acquiring an additional 131,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 121,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 83,344 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company

