Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys New Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,000. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE ABC traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.69. The company had a trading volume of 178,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,122. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.89 and its 200 day moving average is $155.95.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $500,685.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,678 shares of company stock worth $11,461,751. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.