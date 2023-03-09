Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys Shares of 9,930 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.69. 623,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,630,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.35. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $143.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

