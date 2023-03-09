Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $3.24 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,467 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44,329 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,050,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.68. The company had a trading volume of 743,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,767. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.