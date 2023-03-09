Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 136 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 54,702 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,030,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.25. The company had a trading volume of 156,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,796. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.