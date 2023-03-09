Northwest Bancshares Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,868,000 after buying an additional 375,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,892,000 after buying an additional 340,638 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,628,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,403.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after buying an additional 155,128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOE stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.63. 46,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,195. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.48 and its 200 day moving average is $136.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

