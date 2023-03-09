Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 79691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Leap Health in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Nova Leap Health Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$21.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Nova Leap Health Company Profile
Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.
Further Reading
